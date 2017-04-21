Abortion ship in Mexico

In collaboration with national and local Mexican organisations, the Women on Waves ship arrived in Mexico. The campaign started today and the boat has already sailed out with women to international waters where women can get free legal medical abortions till 9 weeks of pregnancy. Women with unwanted pregnancies in need of help can call 7559800548

On Friday April 24th at 10am there will be a press conference at the hotel Sunscape Dorado Pacifico Ixtapa, address Paseo de Ixtapa, Ixtapa. For more press information, please contact: (52) 55 40428376 and (52) 55 4551 0791 for Women on Waves or (52) 1 55 4010 6752 for the national and local organizations.

Abortion is legal throughout Mexico in cases of sexual violence. Furthermore, in each state there are different legal grounds for abortion, yet effective access is not ensured even in cases where abortion is legal. For that, in many other situations, Mexican women across the country need to bear the costs and logistics of traveling to Mexico City, where abortion has been legal on demand since 10 years. Those who cannot afford the travel have to seek illegal abortion services and risk prosecution and sometimes even imprisonment.