Su Heart Social l’esclusivo sacco a pelo utilizzato in “Harry Potter e il prigioniero di Azkaban”

Heart Social, al fine di finanziare i progetti sociali rende disponibile un autentico sacco a pelo realizzato per le riprese del film “Harry Potter e il prigioniero di Azkaban”(2004).

Sono stati realizzati circa 750 esemplari di questo sacco, molti dei quali sono stati distrutti ed i rimanenti sono in mostra a Orlando all’interno del “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter”.

Il sacco è un pezzo esclusivissimo.

Original Snuggle Sac film prop from the Harry Potter film, The Prisoner of Azkaban. Several hundred Sacs were specially produced by the Norfolk based Snuggle Sac Company as props for the film which included a unique Hogwarts school crest. Those snuggle sacs that weren`t kept by the wizard actors were kept as props, some of which are now on display at Universal Studios London and Wizarding World Orlando. We have one of the original prop snuggle sacs together with a Certificate of Authenticity available to the highest bidder. Also included with this special package is a photo of the Sacs in use.