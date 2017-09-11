GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Official Trailer

Johnny Saxby works long hours in brutal isolation on his family’s remote farm in the north of England. He numbs the daily frustration of his lonely existence with nightly binge-drinking at the local pub and casual sex. When a handsome Romanian migrant worker arrives to take up temporary work on the family farm, Johnny suddenly finds himself having to deal with emotions he has never felt before. An intense relationship forms between the two which could change Johnny’s life forever.

Starring JOSH O’CONNOR (The Riot Club, Florence Foster Jenkins, Peaky Blinders) & ALEX SECAREANU with IAN HART (Land & Freedom, Harry Potter & The Philosophers Stone, Boadwalk Empire’& GEMMA JONES (Bridget Jones, Harry Potter, Sense & Sensibility)