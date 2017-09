When James, a young piano prodigy, returns home after a long stay in gay conversion therapy, he finds himself torn between his emotionally distant father and a past, loving relationship he has tried to forget. Trying to please his father, James starts a new relationship with Suzy but, as summer progresses, he finds himself at odds with what everyone else wants for him and what he wants for himself.

Cast: Gregory Harrison, Josh Green, Michael Grant, Tom Wopat Directed By: Kerstin Karlhuber