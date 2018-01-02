Intervista con Phil Wilson – An interview with Phil Wilson (The Raft)

The Raft è il progetto musicale creato nel 2003 dal musicista inglese di Neston (Liverpool) Phil Wilson. https://philtheraft.bandcamp.com/

MondoRaro lo ha intervistato in esclusiva (in inglese). Buona lettura.

What genre of music do you consider your work to be? Who are your major influences?

I seem to be getting labelled as dream pop a lot lately, which is fine by me but I don’t really hear it to be honest. I’d say I’ve got quite a distinctive 90’s sound, somewhere between The Stone Roses and The Sundays.

I’ve got way too many influences to list but I guess a few would be Michael Head, My Bloody Valentine, Cocteau Twins, The Beta Band, The Beatles…… Honestly, I could go on and on

Could you briefly describe the music-making process?

I usually write and arrange the songs on acoustic guitar. When they’re fully in shape I’ll lay a load of tracks down at home then fire it across to my friend JPedro who’s been producing all my stuff recently. He’ll then add to it and give it some sparkle then send it back over to me. Then we just bat it around for a bit until we’re both happy with it. It’s been a really productive way to work.

How do you feel about the internet in the music business?

It’s got it’s good and bad points. If it wasn’t for the internet there’s no way I’d have been able to reach as wide an audience as I have this past year. The trouble is a lot of people seem to expect music to be free these days. They forget musicians need to eat!

Three words to describe your music...

Poppy, melodic, Nineties!

Where have you performed? What are your favorite and least favorite venues? Do you have any upcoming shows?

I haven’t played live for a while. The last time was a small acoustic thing in a place called Telfords in Chester. The best venue I’ve ever played would probably be the Zanzibar in Liverpool. You always get a great crowd in there and the sound on stage is amazing.

I’m currently in the process of putting together a live band for some gigs in 2018.

What are the plans for the future?

I’ve just signed to Emerald And Doreen Recordings who will be putting out a mini album early 2018. I’ve also just started recording some new songs which will hopefully turn into an album at some point. I also want to do some stuff with a full band soon. I’m missing making a racket!

A greeting for MondoRaro audience

Hiya, hope you’re all ok. Keep listening!