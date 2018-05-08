Barbarella la morte di un angelo: il conte Federico Wardal rompe il silenzio

Il conte Federico Wardal ha creato un memoriale su una sua grande amica e musa la pornostar Barbarella. Wardal artista per eccellenza, intimo amico di Fellini, Carlo Lizzani e Dalida e di grandi della cultura come Elsa De Giorgi e Fernanda Pivano. Federico Wardal è molto noto in Egitto per la sua discendenza da Cleopatra VII e per la sua immensa(come valore e come mole )donazione di libri antichi alla biblioteca Alessandrina preziosi e rivelatori e pilastri della cultura mondiale. La sua vita gravita tra San Francisco, NYC, Roma e il Cairo. A Roma nei magici anni 80 e 90 era diventato il numero uno del teatro trasgressivo internazionale. Colto e iconoclasta al contempo il conte Federico Wardal ha voluto ricordare una sua amica e musa con un bellissimo memoriale donando alcune foto dal suo archivio personale.



Dario Bellezza, mio idolo , mio grande poeta , mi proponeva spesso di rappresentare i suoi importanti lavori teatrali. Bellezza mi adorava e spesso andavamo in giro per l`Italia in tournee recitando io , da Wardal, e lui , dicendo , da poeta, i suoi grandi poemi e quelli di una leggenda insuperata ed insuperabile : Pier Paolo Pasolini. Il tempo passava, ma io non riuscivo a far produrre in teatro i lavori di Dario.. I media italiani mi chiamavano il numero uno del teatro trasgressivo internazionale e venivo invitato ovunque. Cosi` una será Antonio Salines, noto e grande attore e direttore del famoso teatro Belli , mi vide , mi volle parlare. Ci conoscevamo gia` ed io gli proposi “ Turbamento “ di Dario Bellezza da fare al Belli. Salines accetto` con gioia! Con Dario riscrivemmo “ Turbamento “ affinche` fossi “ comodo “ a recitarlo. “ Turbamento “ e` un romanzo e non un testo teatrale e dunque andava fatta una versione teatrale in primo luogo. ! Il fatto era che “ Turbamento “ , raccontava un secolo e piu` di cultura italiana , greca, egiziana…si da Leopardi a Kavafi , a Ungaretti , Sandro Penna, Moravia, Morante, Pasolini. “ Turbamento “ romanzo era stato vincitore del Premio Viareggio . (No)(, io) Dissi a Dario , che avrei recitato il romanzo-in forma di romanzo e non in forma teatrale-, rendendomi conto (di una tale) dell` enorme difficolta`. Dissi che avrei sfidato come sempre le convenzioni ed avrei immesso la linfa teatrale in ogni parola del romanzo…Dario, non era preoccupato, si fidava cecamente di me. Altri invece dicevano che “Turbamento “ recitato in forma di romanzo in teatro, sarebbe stato un insuccesso senza precedenti . Intanto , negli ambienti teatrali , la messa in scena di “ Turbamento “ era diventata la principale notizia , da Roma volata a Milano , ed a Milano dal “ Piccolo Teatro “ perfino al Teatro alla Scala , tempio mondiale dell`opera lirica se ne era parlato. Era piaciuto a tutti, ai critici, ai grandi scrittori, a Judith Malina e Julian Beck inventori del Living theatre a NYC ed intimi amici di Bellezza ….Io e Dario finimmo súbito -di fare opportuni tagli al romanzo- (l`adattamento). Discutemmo brevemente sulla regia che era affidata a me. Il protagonista di ‘ Turbamento ` era un andrógino…..come andriginia e` la cultura,l`arte…Mah io non volevo solo me nello spettacolo , giacche` interpretando un andrógino, volevo mostrare l`altra parte di me, una parte , quella parte che tutti hanno , ma che invece non si vuole mostrare…Nel mondo del porno , avevo sentito parlare di una creatura speciale , di Barbarella. Barbarella era a quel tempo una delle sexy stars piu` famose del mondo. Non era facile avvicinarla aveva un calendario fitto in tutto il mondo. Fui invitato ad una serata dove interveniva Barbarella e dove si parlava di Dario. Era un posto affollatissimo , anche per la presenza di Barbarella. Barbarella era soffocata dai fans. Non ricordo cosa esattamente le dissi, ma mi diede súbito i suoi contatti diretti!!!! Le telefonai , le dissi di “ Turbamento “ e lei , senza commenti, mi invito` ad un suo show. Mi disse solo : “ Wardal, se lei mi desidera in teatro, mi deve vedere sul palcoscenico, magari non le piaccio “ . Oh, io fui felicissimo. Corsi al suo show. Era vicino Santa Maria Maggiore. Per me c`erano posti riservati. Barbarella apparve dalla parte del pubblico ed andando in palcoscenico comincio` a recitare , si, non ad intrattenere, a recitare. Cosa recitava? Un qualcosa che attirava tutti , un qualcosa che metteva tutti a proprio agio, che divertiva ed al tempo stesso interessava. Raccontava di come lei vedeva una porno star…e di come lei vedeva gli uomini che desideravano una porno star….che di una porno star non bisogna aver paura. Bisogna essere naturali con una porno star, disinibiti, galanti, senza complessi , giacche` una porno star sa tutto e percio` non e` necesario nascondere,ma godere e far godere e spesso non solo con il corpo, ma con l`anima. Si. Barbarella diceva che anche le porno stars hanno un`anima e spesso un`anima piu` sensibile e profonda di tante altre. Insomma il publico era pazzo di Barbarella e rose rosse si infittivano sul palcoscenico. Barbarella era cio` che cercavo. Andai a salutarla dopo lo spettacolo ed accetto` di fare “ Turbamento “ !!! Lo dissi súbito a Dario che fu daccordo. Subito la notizia si diffuse nel mondo del teatro, della cultura. “ Wardal inpone una porno star nel teatro ufficiale! Non si puo` permettere a Wardal una tale ennesima follia ed irriverenza! “ . Intanto c`era un precedente molto importante. Un ídolo del teatro ufficiale Carmelo Bene aveva chiamato Barbarella per fare un lavoro insieme. Ma, Barbarella aveva lasciato le prove, per contrasti con Bene , che era notorio, avesse un carattere difficile. Ma ora con Wardal sembrava che la cosa andasse in porto e che l`ingresso di una porno star del tempio del teatro ufficiale si avverasse! Una rivoluzione senza precedenti! Antonio Salines, direttore del teatro Belli era d’accordo, nonostante il gossip fosse diventato una valanga. Con un comunicato stampa la notizia divenne ufficiale. Alcuni giornali cercarono di “ remare contro “ , dicendo che la scelta di Wardal era solo una trovata pubblicitaria e che Barbarella , nello show sarebbe apparsa vestitissima.

Ma “ Wardal “ , io , era gia` troppo conosciuto e si sapeva che mai Wardal sceglieva senza una profonda ragione artística. Ma , il mondo degli idioti, che nell`arte e nella cultura e` immenso , non poteva credere che una porno star potesse anche essere un`artista. Per loro una porno star e` solo una macchina per fare soldi tramite sesso. La sera della prima , il quartiere di Trastevere era gremito. E vicino al Belli non si poteva piu` circolare , tanto che io e Barbarella dovemmo scendere da un taxi e facemmo un lungo pezzo a piedi per raggiungere il teatro e quando arrivammo al teatro , un mare di fans ci circondarono. Riuscimmo ad andare in camerino per prepararci. “ Turbamento “ era uno spettacolo difficilissimo , non era un testo teatrale, ma un romanzo da recitare, la cosa piu` difficile che esiste al mondo. Una sfida, una rivoluzione. Avevamo bisogno di concentrazione ed il pubblico voleva entrare prima del tempo, giacche` era inverno , erano quasi tutti fuori e perche` tutti erano ansiosi di vedere lo spettacolo. Iniziarono delle liti per i posti riservati. “ Democrazia! “ gridavano alcuni , vedendo stars e personaggi noti accomodarsi in platea. La situazione divento` difficile e per il personale del teatro fu arduo calmare gli animi. L`ora fatale arrivo`. Alla apertura del sipario io sarei apparso vestito, ma dietro un separee, mi sarei dovuto cambiare velocemente , apparendo poi vestito solo di una larga calzamaglia a rete nera che non nascondeva nulla e poi i bei ragazzi e le belle ragazze in scena avrebbero fatto la stessa cosa. Il sipario si apre. Io inizio a recitare ed a cambiarmi e gli altri in scena mi seguono. ‘ Barbarella! ` , qualcuno grido` ed io, con una battuta che inventai al momento , creai un silenzio assoluto tra il pubblico che comincio` a temermi ed a temere quello che , forse pensavano, di osceno avrei potuto fare , servendomi di loro…infatti , rivolgendomi a dei ragazzi seduti molto infondo, li invitai, metafóricamente a partecipare a del sesso in scena. Si, il silenzio fu assoluto, anche per la presenza di V.I.P. e TV. E quando finalmente arrivo` il momento dell`ingresso di Barbarella, lo spettacolo, il testo di Dario aveva cosi` tanto avvinto il pubblico , che l`ingresso di Barbarella, vestita da porno star, passo` quasi inosservato!!!!! E nessuno si sogno` di applaudire in quel momento, giacche` non avrebbe avuto senso. Era si Barbarella che entrava , ma una Barbarella completamente immersa nel suo ruolo drammatico, percio` c`era da scoprire, capire, non da applaudire. Barbarella magistralmente e con estrema professionalita` pronuncio` le sue battute e dopo di che l` aplauso giustamente esplose copioso!!! Era un aplauso che omaggiava la bravura di una grande vera artista : Barbarella!!!! La scena finale poi…nella scena finale , trágica, io , molto interpretavo Dario che stava morendo di Aids e Barbarella impersonava il ruolo dell` Anima, coperta interamente da una túnica bianca. Il pubblico scoppio` a piangere! Si, a piangere!!!!! E alla chiusura del sipario applausi e pianti erano una sola cosa!!!! Un trionfo, piu` che un trionfo. Puo` ora solo venirmi in mente la mia amica legenda Dalida , mentre , avendo gia` pianificato di suicidarsi, canto` per l`ultima volta : “ Je suis malade “ . Dalida fu talmente intensa che il pubblico esplose in applausi e lacrime che erano una sola cosa. Ora Barbarella non c`e` piu`. La sua morte e` stata addirittura nascosta. Ma Barbarella ora e` di nuovo con noi , rivive la sua grandezza e nel mio cuore lei occupa un posto eterno che nessun altro avra`.

Barbarella, the sexy diva, was an angel: Count Federico Wardal breaks the silence By Antonello Altamura Count Federico Wardal created a small memorial on his great friend and muse Barbarella. Wardal , “artiste par excellence “ , was close friend of Federico Fellini, Carlo Lizzani ,Dalida and even Marlene Dietrich and Sinatra and great cultural figures such as Elsa De Giorgi and Fernanda Pivano. Federico Wardal , descendant of queen Cleopatra VII is well known in Egypt for his immense donation of ancient manuscripts belong to his dynasty to the UNESCO Bibliotheca Alexandrina , pilar of the ancient and modern knowledge. His life gravitates between San Francisco, NYC, Rome and Cairo. In the magical years 80s and 90s he had become the number one of the international transgressive theater, through many shows almost played in Rome. Cultured and iconoclastic at the same time , Count Federico Wardal loves to remember one of his friends and muse through a beautiful memorial with some photos from his personal archive. Wardal : Dario Bellezza, my idol, my great poet, often proposed me to play his important theatrical works. Bellezzay adored me and we often went around Italy on tour by reciting I, as Wardal, and him, saying, as a poet, his great poems and those of an unsurpassable legend: Pier Paolo Pasolini. Time passed, but I could not have Dario’s work produced in theater. Italy, in those 90s, was stingy with the theater, with the great of the theater and the great ones in general …. But, my fame grew and with the fame, various opportunities urged me. The Italian media called me the number one of the international transgressive theater and I was invited everywhere. So a night , Antonio Salines, well-known and great actor and director of the famous Belli theater, saw me, he liked to talk with me about projects. We already knew each other and I proposed “Turbamento” by Dario Bellezza to do at Belli. Salines accepted with joy! With Dario we rewrite the novel “Turbamento” so that I was “comfortable” to play it. “Turbamento” , as I said, is a novel and not a theatrical text and therefore a theatrical version of it was needed ! The fact was that “Turbamento”, told a century and more of Italian, Greek, Egyptian culture … from Leopardi to Kavafi, to Ungaretti, Sandro Penna, Moravia, Morante, Pasolini. “Turbamento” novel had been winner of the Viareggio Award. I told Dario, that I would play the novel-in the form of a novel and not in a theatrical form, being conscious of such enormous difficulty. I said that I would have challenged the conventions as usual and I would have entered the theatrical lymph in every word of the novel … Dario, he was not worried, he blindly trusted me. Others instead said that “Turbamento” recited in the form of a novel in theater, would have been an unprecedented failure. Meanwhile, in theatrical entourage, the staging of “Turbamento” had become the main news, from Rome flew to Milan, and to Milan from the “Piccolo Teatro” even to the Teatro alla Scala, a world temple of opera was spoken of . Everyone liked that novel, as critics, great writers, included genius as Judith Malina and Julian Beck, inventors of the Living Theater in NYC and intimate friends of Bellezza … .I and Dario ended up being able to make some cuts to the novel. We briefly discussed about the direction that was entrusted to me. The protagonist of ‘Turbamento `was an androgynous … ..like androgynous is the culture, the art … But I did not just want me in the show, because playing the role of the protagonist as an androgynous, I wanted to show the other part of me as character of androgynous, a part, that part that everyone has, but that everyone do not want to show … In the world of porn, I had heard of a special creature, Barbarella. Barbarella was at that time one of the most famous sexy stars in the world. It was not easy to approach her, she had a busy schedule all over the world. I was invited to an evening where Barbarella intervened and where one spokes about Dario. It was a very crowded place, also due to the presence of Barbarella. Barbarella was suffocated by the fans. I do not remember exactly what I said to her , but she gave me her direct contacts !! I phoned her, told her about “Turbamento” and she, without comments, invited me to see her show. She only said: “Wardal, if you want me in the theater, you have to see me on the stage, maybe you do not like me”. I could not wait to see her show. It was near Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. For me , she reserved some seats. Barbarella appeared from the audience side and going on stage began to act, yes, not to entertain, to act. What was she saying? Something that attracted everyone, something that put everyone at ease, that amused and at the same time interested. She talked about how she can see a porn star … and how she can see men who desire a porn star … that a porn star should not be a fear. You have to be natural with a porn star, uninhibited, gallant, without complexes, since a porn star knows everything and therefore it is not necessary to hide, but to enjoy and often not only through the body, but with the soul. Yes. Barbarella said that even the porn stars have a soul and often a more sensitive and profound soul than many others. In short, the audience was crazy about Barbarella and red roses thickened on the stage. Barbarella was what I was looking for. I went to say hello after the show and she agreed to do “Turbamento” !!! I soon informed Dario who without problems agreed. Immediately the news spread in the world of theater, culture. “Wardal puts a porn star in the official theater! We can not allow Wardal such an insanity and irreverence! “. Meanwhile there was a very important precedent. An idol of the official theater Carmelo Bene had called Barbarella to do a play together. But, Barbarella had left the rehearsals, for contrasts with Bene, who , as everybody knew , had a difficult temperament. So now , through Wardal it seemed like it was going right and the entrance of a porn star of the official theater temple would come true! An unprecedented revolution! Antonio Salines, director of the Belli theater, agreed too, despite the gossip becoming an avalanche. Through a press release the news became official. Some newspapers tried to “row against”, saying that Wardal’s choice was just a publicity stunt and that Barbarella, on the show, would have appeared extremely dressed. But “Wardal”, I, was already too well known and it was known that Wardal never makes a chose without a profound artistic reason. But, the world of idiots, that in art and culture this aspect is immense, could not believe that a porn star could also be an artist. For them, a porn star is just a money-making machine through sex. On the evening of theopening, the Trastevere district was packed. And close to the Belli theatre it could not be possible to circulate, so that Barbarella and I had to get off a taxi and took a long walk to reach the theater and when we arrived at the theater, a sea of fans surrounded us. We managed to go to the dressing room to get ready. “Turbamento” was a very difficult show, it was not a theatrical text, but a novel to be played, the most difficult thing that exists in the world. A challenge, a revolution. We needed concentration and the audience wanted to come in before time, since it was winter, they were almost all out side and everyone was eager to see the show. Quarrels began for reserved seats. “Democracy! “Shouted some, seeing stars and celebrities known to sit in the stalls. The situation became difficult and for the theater staff it was hard to calm the people. The fateful hour arrived. At the opening of the curtain I would have appeared dressed, but behind a separee, I would have to change quickly, appearing then dressed only in a wide black net tights that did not hide anything and then the beautiful guys and the beautiful girls on stage would do the same thing. The curtain opens. I start to act and change dress and the others on stage follow me. ‘Barbarella! `, someone shouted and I, with a joke that I invented at the moment, I created an absolute silence in the audience that began to fear me and to fear what, perhaps they thought, obscene I could do, using them … in fact, addressing me to some youngsters, I invited them metaphorically to take part in sex on stage. Yes, silence was absolute, also due to the presence of V.I.P. and TV. And when the moment of Barbarella’s entry finally arrived, the show, Dario’s text had so captivated the audience, that the entrance of Barbarella, dressed as a porn star, passed almost unnoticed !!!!! And nobody dreamed of applauding at that moment, since it would have made no sense. It was Barbarella who entered, but a Barbarella completely immersed in its dramatic role, so there was to discover, understand, not to applaud. Barbarella masterfully and with extreme professionalism pronounced her lines and after that the applauses rightly exploded copious !!! It was an applause that paid homage to the skill of a great true artist: Barbarella !!!! The final scene then … in the final scene, tragic, I, metaphorically playing the role of Dario who really was dying by AIDS and Barbarella played the role of the Soul, covered entirely by a white tunica. The public burst into tears! Yes, crying !!!!! And at the closing of the curtain applause and crying were one thing !! A triumph, more than a triumph. Now I can only think of my friend legend Dalida, while, having already planned to commit suicide, she sang for the last time: “Je suis malade”. Dalida was so intense that the audience exploded into applauses and tears that were one. Now Barbarella is no longer with us. Her death was even hidden. But Barbarella is now with us again, relives hir greatness and in my heart she occupies an eternal place that no one else will have.