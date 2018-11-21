36 Torino Film Festival: THE SPY IN BLACK di Michael Powell

Il produttore Alexander Korda fiuta la possibile alchimia tra Powell e uno sceneggiatore ungherese appena emigrato a Londra, Emeric Pressburger. La storia del comandante di un U-boat tedesco che durante la prima guerra mondiale sbarca in un paesino della costa per distruggere le navi da guerra attraccate diventa un inquietante studio di caratteri. Il fascino del male s’incarna nel protagonista Conrad Veidt, reso ancora più minaccioso dalle geniali scenografie in scala ridotta di Vincent Korda.

Nazione: UK

Anno: 1939

Durata: 82′

Sezione:

– POWELL & PRESSBURGER

Cast and Credits

regia/director

Michael Powell

soggetto/story

Roland Pertwee, dal romanzo The Spy in Black di/from the novel of the same title by J. Storer Clouston

sceneggiatura/screenplay

Emeric Pressburger

fotografia/cinematography

Bernard Browne

montaggio/film editing

Hugh Stewart

scenografia/production design

Frederick Pusey, Vincent Korda

musica/music

Miklós Rósza

interpreti e personaggi/cast and characters

Conrad Veidt (Capt. Hardt), Valerie Hobson (la professoressa/professor), Sebastian Shaw (Ashington), Marius Goring (Schuster), June Duprez (Anne Burnett)

produzione/production

Harefield