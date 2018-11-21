36 Torino Film Festival: THE SPY IN BLACK di Michael Powell

Il produttore Alexander Korda fiuta la possibile alchimia tra Powell e uno sceneggiatore ungherese appena emigrato a Londra, Emeric Pressburger. La storia del comandante di un U-boat tedesco che durante la prima guerra mondiale sbarca in un paesino della costa per distruggere le navi da guerra attraccate diventa un inquietante studio di caratteri. Il fascino del male s’incarna nel protagonista Conrad Veidt, reso ancora più minaccioso dalle geniali scenografie in scala ridotta di Vincent Korda.
Nazione: UK
Anno: 1939
Durata: 82′
Sezione:
– POWELL & PRESSBURGER
Cast and Credits
regia/director
Michael Powell
soggetto/story
Roland Pertwee, dal romanzo The Spy in Black di/from the novel of the same title by J. Storer Clouston
sceneggiatura/screenplay
Emeric Pressburger
fotografia/cinematography
Bernard Browne
montaggio/film editing
Hugh Stewart
scenografia/production design
Frederick Pusey, Vincent Korda
musica/music
Miklós Rósza
interpreti e personaggi/cast and characters
Conrad Veidt (Capt. Hardt), Valerie Hobson (la professoressa/professor), Sebastian Shaw (Ashington), Marius Goring (Schuster), June Duprez (Anne Burnett)
produzione/production
Harefield