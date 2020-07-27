An interview with Radar Men From The Moon

What drew you to the music industry?

We always wanted to make music, release albums, play live and have an audience. So we eventually gravitated towards the music industry and got caught up with it. I think it’s an wonderful idea that with music you can get into people’s minds, and maybe twist it a little bit.

Who are you inspired by?

Every member in RMFTM gains it’s influences from different forms of art, literature or music. Generally i would say; Killing Joke, Swans, Shit & Shine, Throbbing gristle Einstürzende Neubauten, Cabaret Voltaire, Dead kennedy’s, Bauhaus, Neurosis, Godflesh, Wolf Eyes, Hawkwind. On the more lyrical and conceptual side i would say: Friedrich Nietzsche, Georges Bataille, Austin Osman Spare, Isidore Ducasse and the list goes on!

Please Can You explain your creative process

The creative proces is always slightly different with every record. For example, at the time of Subversive III: De Spelende Mens, we entered the studio with very small ideas. We then exchanged our guitars and acoustic drums for drum computers, synthesizers, sequencers and other electronics and started playing with them. That record was essentially recorded live. It was just play and let it flow, but with corrections to finally achieve a result, you create a framework and things develop within it. That happened in a full space with devices, where we could challenge ourselves in every step of the process. Other records are recorded in a very conventional way, where you go into the studio with a set of songs and finish them nicely. Our new record “The Bestial Light” was just a mix of these two examples. We had written and rehearsed a set of songs, but we also took the time in the studio to write music and experiment with it. So there is a lot more music recorded in those sessions than that on the record, only the set of songs that are on “The Bestial Light” formed the perfect whole.

Our music is actually very structured. We hate jamming. Experimentation is very important for the band, however these are deliberately chosen moments. We allow ourselves those moments. There is an event of reconciliation when the abstract takes on a concrete form. We have never been afraid of change, whether the band makes dissonant PsychRock or Drone Techno, there is always something in our music that typically sounds like RMFTM. I think that has to do with everything that you have already made, ensures that you make certain choices in the form of new work.

What’s an average day like for you?

– Get up and having a nice tea and eat.

– Check e-mail and answer

– Go to my studio and work on my visual art or working on designs for Metakamer(my clothing line) or working on other projects and assignments.

– Eat

– In the evening the rest of RMFTM drops in and we rehearse or write.

Is there a hidden meaning in any of your music?

Not really, everything is there to read in the lyrics or titles. Sometimes in a poetic way and other times more in your face.

Have you ever dealt with performance anxiety?

Nope, i can’t speak for the rest, but i don’t think so.

We have a very “let’s fukkin do this” mentality.