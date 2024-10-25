Sun Atoms – Everything Forever

As the final single before releasing their sophomore album ‘Everything Forever’, Portland psychedelic gaze-wave outfit Sun Atoms and Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse transport unaware bystanders to a surreal, psychedelic fever dream in ‘Narco Polo’. With B-side ‘Stand Up Citizen’, this is the final single from the band’s sophomore record’, set for release on November 8 via Little Cloud Records.

Sun Atoms is made up of producer and bassist Peter G. Holmström (The Dandy Warhols, Pete International Airport), vocalist Jsun Atoms (The Upsidedown, Daydream Machine), multi-instrumentalist June Kang, saxophonist-trumpeter-guitarist Mars de Ponte (LoveBomb Go-Go), drummer Eric Rubalcava and guitarist Derek Spencer Longoria-Gomez (Hi Hazel).

Lending his distinct dark brilliance to this track, Brocks’ delivery bursts in a tidal ebb and flow throughout this fun artsy tune. Abuzz with a blend of rhythmic strangeness, it is complemented by a fun video created by Brady Tuazon.

“I crafted a narrative where Isaac is a wizard controlling people, with Jsun serving as his mischievous emissary, blurring the lines between realities. At its core, the concept aligns with Sun Atoms’ recurring theme of duality. I wanted to take that theme and create a world where the characters aren’t sure if they’re awake or dreaming. Working with Isaac was simply inspiring. We filmed in his incredible space…. His interactions with the toys and wood carvings became the cornerstone of our visual narrative. His performance shaped the way we filmed the next scenes in ways we couldn’t have anticipated,” says director Brady Tuazon.

“We were fortunate to secure a vibrant location in Portland for the other scenes, perfectly complementing the dreamscape we wanted to create. It was almost as if the location became a character in itself. Every angle and every decoration in the house complimented the surreal nature of our story. In an era where AI is increasingly being utilized in video production, we made a conscious choice to rely on our own strengths and experiences to craft a compelling story. We didn’t want AI to take away the joys of creating. It’s what makes us human and deepens our connection. That connection can’t be replicated through a prompt, but instead is built slowly with each interaction. ‘Narco Polo’ is more than just a music video – it’s a labor of love and a true embodiment of our collective artistic spirit”.

Jsun Atoms adds, “The video shoot felt like a dada ice cream party inside a Salvador Dali painting. There was a scene that was especially David Lynchian in the bedroom with all of the characters, including a giant hand, a bear, an ice cream cone (which wicked wizard Isaac ad magically controlled into contorting through the air), and menacing Derek (in his own fever dream inside a dream inside a dream). I have to hand it to director Brady Tuazon. He got the entire cast to trade in their comfort zone for the Twilight Zone”.

Peter G. Holmström and Isaac have been friends and collaborators for years, and Sun Atoms recently supported Modest Mouse for some West Coast shows. Holmström shares, “The video is amazing, the first time I saw it was when I was at Jagz Kooner’s studio in Avebury Henge UK and we watched it 3 times in a row. Isaac brought a character to the song and video that painted outside the usual Sun Atoms color palate and it takes the music and imagery somewhere we had never gone before”.

The ‘Everything Forever’ LP was mixed by iconic producer Jagz Kooner (Massive Attack, Primal Scream, Oasis, Garbage) and mastered by Keith Tenniswood (Spiritualized, Death In Vegas). Earlier this year, Sun Atoms released two singles from this album on 7-inch vinyl and digitally – the new wave ‘Ceiling Tiles’ with Leonard Cohen tribute ‘Tower of Song (in the key of JAMC)’, followed by the fantastic sonic odyssey ‘Take This Love’ with B-side ‘And The Lion Saw The UFO’.

Meticulously crafted with cosmic energy, Sun Atoms captivates the senses beyond the boundaries of sound and space. A genre-defying fusion of psychedelic rock and indie pop, Sun Atoms push the boundaries of their own sonic exploration. Their debut album ‘Let There Be Light’ (2021). mixed by producer Stephen Street (Blur, The Smiths, The Cranberries), also involved The Black Angels’ Alex Maas, The Vandelles’ Jasno Swarez and Gregg Williams (Sheryl Crow, Blitzen Trapper).

This year, Sun Atoms played a series of sold-out concerts with Dinosaur Jr., crowning the list of shows they have played with Fishbone, Modest Mouse, Federale, Besnard Lakes, The Veldt, New Candys and TREMOURS. They’ve also shared the stage with the likes of Ty Segall, A Place To Bury Strangers, Neko Case, Built To Spill. Allah Las, Broncho and Night Beats.

‘Narco Polo’ is out everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The album ‘Everything Forever’ (out November 8) can be ordered via Bandcamp or via Little Cloud Records. Sun Atoms has several upcoming concerts in Portland and Seattle, accompanied by The Veldt, Asteroid #4, Los Mundos and Valley Suns, capping off the year with The Dandy Warhols 30th Anniversary show (with LSD & The Search For God and TREMOURS) in Portland on December 11.

ALBUM TRACK LIST

1. Take This Love

2. Ceiling Tiles

3. Mandatory

4. Idiot Speaker

5. Narco Polo (Feat. Isaac Brock)

6. Bus Stop Gospel

7. Black Ink

8. I’ll See It When I Believe It

ALBUM CREDITS

Written & performed by Sun Atoms

Produced & Engineered by Peter G. Holmström at Air Traffic Control

Additional drums recorded by Gregg Williams at The Trench Studio

Lead vocals & Track 1 recorded by Tommy Dietrick/ Joshua Tree Recording Studio

Isaac Brock vocals on Track 5 recorded at his Ice Cream Party studio

Initial tracking by Eric Crespo at Red Lantern Studios

Mixed by Jagz Kooner at Stone Circle Studios (Avebury, England)

Mastered by Keith Tenniswood at Curve Pusher (Hastings, England)

Sequencing by James Scott at Populist Recording

Jsun Atoms – vocals, guitar

June Kang – MPC, synths, percussion

Derek Spencer Longoria Gomez – guitar, vocals

Mars de Ponte – guitar, keys, vocals, horns

Eric Rubalcava – drums, percussion

Peter G. Holmström – bass, guitar, sequencers, keys, xylophone

Gregg Williams – hand drums on Tracks 4,5

Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) – vocals on Track 5

Allison Green (The Black Doors) additional vocals on Tracks 1,7

Jasno Swarez (The Vandelles) additional vocals on Tracks 6,8

Lauren Andino (TREMOURS) – additional vocals on Track 6

Maria Atoms – additional vocals on Track 7

Album cover by James Coffman. Layout by Sea Gothman

Publicity by Shameless Promotion PR

‘NARCO POLO’ VIDEO CREDITS

Directed & edited by Brady Tuazon

Produced by Brady Tucson and Jsun Atoms

Director of Photography – Nigel Coutinho

Filmed by Nigel Coutinho and Erik Meharry

Carter Craft Services – Herbert Ha

Cast: Andrew McCracken, Maria Popii Adams, Herbert Ha, Hannah Glavor, Peter G. Holmstrom, Jsun Atoms, June Kang, Derek Spencer Longoria Gomez, Mars de Ponte, Eric Rubalcava, Brady Tucson, Kristin Claflin Costume and Set: Brady Tucson, Hannah Glavor, Kristin Claflin Wood Carvings: Everett

