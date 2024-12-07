Black Rose Burning – Ad Astra

Formed in 2018 by instrumentalist, producer and engineer George Grant, Black Rose Burning also involves guitarist Frank Morin (World Inferno Friendship Society) and drummer Luis Infantas (Monster Zero).

Grant explains, “I was always intrigued by the Latin phrase Ad Astra Per Aspera (to the stars with difficulty) – even when I was a kid. I have also spent a great amount of time in my life pondering a question – why are we all fighting and destroying the planet earth instead of reaching for the stars together? The way mankind is at this moment in history, I’m not even sure we deserve the greater universe. I’m hopeful that one day we will”.

In 2021, Black Rose Burning released their second album ‘The Wheel’, one year after debuting ‘The Year of the Scorpion’. George Grant’s soulful vocal delivery, instantly recognizable voice and solid instrumentation are standout features of this music. Roughly 40 years of songwriting across various genres has helped George embellish on clever hooks, drive and the gothic-pop sensibilities of The Cult’s early years.

‘Ad Astra’ was recorded in George’s own studio, PV Recording Company, which has hosted notable artists over the years, including Emelio Zeff China (Peter Murphy), Knox Chandler (Siouxsie And The Banshees), Chibi (The Birthday Party Massacre), Nellie McKay, Julia Marcel, Paul Bakija (Reagan Youth), Ego Likeness and Voltaire (with whom Grant also played bass for 10 years).

“’Ad Astra’ is the result of the real first time collaboration of the musicians who have been playing with my project in a live setting and myself. On previous records, I recorded them solo – playing and programming all of the instruments. It only made sense to take it to a whole new level by taking a slight back seat and letting the fantastic musical brains I have surrounded myself with, to step into some spotlight and show their talent. Sonically it’s a major leap forward in the ever-growing sound of Black Rose Burning in every way. Letting experts do what they do has resulted in – a lush soundscape that’s better than I could have ever hoped for. And even though I again wrote all the material, having partners who understand my vision is both invaluable and awe inspiring,” says George Grant.

“Lyrically, I approached this record, from the standpoint of my pseudo-motto ”Love Won, Love Lost and Outer Space”. Interlaced with technical and futuristic themes are also stories of broken hearts, broken dreams as well as songs about hope. I quite honestly took my love, as an avid Sci-Fi fan, and poured it into quite a few of these songs and into the overall feel of the record. But don’t get me wrong – there’s plenty of both love and heartbreak written into it as well. The artwork by Antonella at Eshmoon DM brilliantly reflects the feel also – from the colors to the design and the themes – of my infatuation with Science Fiction.”

The ‘Ad Astra’ album is out now, available on CD and also digitally from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. Black Rose Burning has also contributed their exclusive ‘Ad Astra (COLD VIGOR Microverse Remix)’ to the Goths for Sanctuaries compilation, which aims to raise funds for animal sanctuaries, shelters and rescues and to bring the dark community together in mutual support.

CREDITS

Music and lyrics written by George Grant

George Grant – bass guitar, vocals, synth programming

Luis Infantas – drums and triggers

Frank Morin – all guitars

Recorded by the band @ PVRCo (Putnam Valley Recording Company)

Mastered by: Jason Corbett (Actors)

Cover Art by Antonella Di Mattei @ Eshmoon DM Design

Artist photos by Shane K. Gardner

TRACK LIST

1. Ad Astra

2. Think Too Much

3. Sing To Me

4. Fight!

5. So Cold

6. Night Terrors

7. Stranger

8. Become The Machine

9. Per Aspera

L’ALCHIMISTA NON percepisce ed è contraria ai finanziamenti pubblici (anche il 5 per mille). La sua forza sono iscrizioni e contributi donati da chi ci ritiene utile.