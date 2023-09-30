ON – Gator. New album, produced by the legendary Martin Bisi, coming this winter

Toronto-NYC indie rock power trio ON has released their new single ‘Gator’, following in the best tradition of The Pixies, PJ Harvey, Nirvana and The Breeders, Like a 2000-pound-per-square-inch bite force from an Alligator, this 6/8 groove is a hook-laden rock waltz. Released via Toronto imprint Indiestructable Records, this song a parody and observation about living in a gated community amongst live Alligators roaming free. Gator’s meaning is two-fold.

The band has had a year packed with positive surprises, which has led them to BC Studio in Brooklyn, where they are currently recording their next album with legendary producer Martin Bisi, famed for his groundbreaking work with Sonic Youth, Swans, Brian Eno, John Zorn, Herbie Hancock, Iggy Pop, Helmet, Africa Bambaataa, Dresden Dolls, Unsane, Cop Shoot Cop and many other notable artists.

“This song was written while the band was on a writing/recording session in Naples, Florida. We stayed in a gated community – meaning pass codes to enter the neighborhood and real “surveillance”. In the community was this pond – with freely roaming alligators. And there we have it – we think we are boundless and free – and yet we have lines and gates to keep us so called “safe”. There is the illusion – masking the element control as “safety”…. While the alligators roam freely. One begs to ask: who of the two “gators” is really free here?” says frontwoman Lucy Di Santo.

ON is a riveting power trio led by Lucy Di Santo (vocals, bass) with Dan Cornelius on drums and Steve Fall on guitars. Their latest music output sees the trio carry on the legacy of the band from which they were formed – 90’s Sire Records band Acid Test. its members have also been in other popular Toronto bands Danko Jones and Deliuss.



Dishing out infectious guitar riffs with a dash of groove, their adrenaline-laden music is a invigorating, the band paying homage to their post-punk, grunge, old-school funk and 90s college rock roots. ‘Gator’ follows up the band’s latest single ‘Make Me’, a song of frustration and wanting to recapture that euphoria.

“We had a cool riff and Lucy had a great melody but we didn’t have an intro to the song. We were working this up demoing it in Drew’s ‘Starsound Studios’ in Cape Coral , Fla. Lucy took a break, went into the truck we rented and hummed a melody. I copied it on my guitar through my cheap Blackstar practice amp w/the delay feature and we put it down as a track. The vibe just worked so we kept that original track in the main verse and as a hook throughout the song. And that original track stayed even as we added more layers and mixed,” says Steve Fall.



Dan Cornelius adds, “The song has a strong guitar hook and melody – and the drums are tailored to support and enhance those elements. So I thought the drums should be a drum pattern that anyone could tap along to ON their steering wheel while waiting for traffic. Simple drum groove. Simple drum fills.”

ON recently completed an extensive US tour in support of their critically-acclaimed ‘ON’ album, co-produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Sum 41, Black Crowes, Big Sugar, Bare Naked Ladies, Jann Arden) at Phase One Studios in Toronto. The album received extensive press and radio attention, not to mention charting in the Radio Indie Alliance charts consecutively for nearly a year.

‘Gator’ is out now and available from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

CREDITS

Written, arranged by ON (Di Santo, Fall, Cornelius)

Lucy Di Santo – vocals, bass

Dan Cornelius – drums

Steve Fall – guitars

Produced by ON and Darius Szczepaniak

Engineered, mixed and mastered by Darius Szczepaniak at Phase One Studios, Toronto

Preproduction & original engineering by Drew Howard at The Star Sound Studios, Cape Coral, FL

Photography by Yuliya Skya

Publicity by Shameless Promotion PR

TOUR DATES

Wed 10/11 Joiliet, IL @ Drunken Donut (with Snailmate)

Thurs 10/12 Port Huron, MI @ Schwonk Stead Sound (with Snailmate)

Sun 10/15 Toronto @ Bovine Sex Club (with Snailmate, Second Wife)

Tues 10 /17 Ithaca, NY @ Deep Dive (with Snailmate)

Wed 10/18 Buffalo, NY @ The Lounge at Revolution Gallery (with Snailmate & Daisy Chain)

Thurs 10/19 Kingston, ON @ The Toucan (with Snailmate)

Sat 10/21 NYC, NY @ Bar Frida (with Snailmate)

