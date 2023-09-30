Lusitanian Ghosts – Lusitanian Ghosts III

Trans-Atlantic alternative neo-folk collective Lusitanian Ghosts have released their third album ‘Lusitanian Ghosts III’ via European Phonographic. Released in both stereo and mono versions, this album was recorded and mixed at Clouds Hill Studios in Hamburg by Sebastian Muxfeldt (Elbow, Peter Doherty, Teenage Fanclub).

The band also reveal their new video for ‘Got Enough’. Directed and edited by August Wigg and filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, this video features core members Neil Leyton and Micke Ghost (a.k.a. Mikael Lundin) in turn as they share vocal duties.

A Portuguese-Canadian-Swedish chordophone collective, Lusitanian Ghosts revives lost instruments and presents ancient sounds in the 21st Century. Re-casting these heritage folk violas into rock n roll songs, the European artist collective writes from a socio-political perspective on building a better world, creating songs for the heart and mind, recording on analogue tape and releasing moving music on vinyl.



Together with João Sousa, Abel Beja (from Primitive Reason), ToZé Bexiga (from Raia) and Jan-Eric Olsson, Lusitanian Ghosts plays traditional Portuguese chordophone instruments, ancient regional guitars (Amarantina, Beiroa, Campaniça, Braguesa, Toeira, Terceirense). These instruments, once on the verge of extinction, are the real “Lusitanian Ghosts” (Lusitania being an ancient Celtic tribe in what would become the central territory of Portugal).

“For ‘Lusitanian Ghosts III’, we wanted to write and record all together, live off the floor, on analogue tape like we used to back in the 20th century. Lyrically, we explored deeper emotional territory than ever before, and sonically we ended up mixing each song twice – in mono and stereo – leading to two different LPs,” says Neil Leyton.

“We mixed down from 24-track multitrack analogue to 1/4 inch analogue also, then reeled the machine straight to the mastering suite next door at Clouds Hill, Soundgarden Tonstudio in Hamburg. I know it is a common thing to say, but I’m going to say it is the best record I’ve ever made.”

The band recently shared the singles ‘The Long Train’, ‘Shameless’and ‘September’, bringing to the fore the Portuguese folk chordophone violas Amarantina, Campaniça and Terceirense, skilfully played by Michael Lundin, ToZé Bexiga and Abel Beja respectively. Lusitanian Ghosts make music with absolutely no guitars – just chordophones, bass and drums. Although a brand new rock n roll alt-folk sub-genre, these songs feel warmly familiar.

Released on September 15, the ‘Lusitanian Ghosts III’ album is available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, as well as on vinyl, with both mono version and stereo version available.

On October 14, the Ghosts will present the new album live at Lisbon’s Teatro Taborda. Folks purchasing this album from FNAC Portugal will also get a complimentary guest-list ticket for this album release show.

CREDITS

Neil Leyton – vocals

Mikael Lundin aka Micke Ghost – vocals and Viola Amarantina

João Sousa – drums and Adufe

Abel Beja – viola Terceira and backing vocals

António “ToZé” Bexiga – Viola Campaniça

Janne Olsson – bass and Viola Beirão

Published by Lusitanian Music Publishing

All songs written by Neil Leyton and Mikael Lundin except “Pure Evil” by Bexiga/Leyton/Lundin

Produced by Neil Leyton and Mikael Lundin

Recorded at Clouds Hill Studios, Hamburg

Engineered & mixed by Sebastian Muxfeldt

Assisted by Schulie Pieper

Mastered by Chris von Rautenkranz at SoundGarden Hamburg

Cover painting ”Hamnen” (The Harbour) by Yngve Forsberg, painted in 1989.

Photography by Katja Ruge.

Design by João Morais aka O Gajo

ALBUM TRACK LIST

1. The Long Train

2. Catwalk

3. Seeds

4. September

5. Vagar

6. Dr. Ana Maria

7. Got Enough

8. Shameless

9. Pure Evil

10. Black Wine White Coffee

11. Bright Lights

