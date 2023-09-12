Rocket Kings – Paving The Way, single

Reading-based indie pop outfit Rocket Kings presents the single ‘Paving The Way’, previewing their forthcoming album by the same name. With 12 tracks on offer, this is the band’s sophomore album, chalked full of original songs. Expect top tunes, ukuleles, melodies, harmonies – like a sweet cocktail of The Beautiful South, Belle and Sebastian and The Cranberries.

Formed in 2016, Rocket Kings are a 5-piece made up of Dave Stewart (ukulele, vocals), Bex Crossland (vocals, ukulele), David Heath (drums), Jess Tuthill (ukulele, vocals), and Yoshiko Nakayama (bass). United by their love of music, their positivity is infectious through the upbeat, original pop-rock songs they perform. With three ukuleles in their line-up, along with bass and drums: this is ukepop as you’ve never heard it before!

“The idea for the album’s title track ‘Paving the Way’ originally came while doing a lot of walking during lockdown, but then the song evolved into the bigger picture of the band’s journey. It evokes a feeling of what we do, trying to do something innovative and unique and challenging perceptions, whilst ultimately just enjoying playing our songs,” says Dave Stewart.

“The video contains contributions from our friends and family from all around the world. We have been playing this song live for a while now and it has already become a firm favourite with audiences. It is a great feeling when a group of friends can be immensely proud of the culmination of a year’s worth of creativity in the studio.”

The ‘Paving the Way’ album was recorded, engineered, mixed and mastered by Josh McCrohan at Creative Control Studio in Bracknell. Dave Stewart produced this record together with McCrohan, who has become a really important factor in Rocket Kings’ sounds. Having provided professional sound services for Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull, Echo & The Bunnymen, Squeeze, Paul Young and Fairport Convention, among others, his input has been invaluable.

The ‘Paving the Way’ album follows on from their 2021 album ‘Everyday Adventures’. The band debuted on the music scene with ‘The Spellbound EP’ in 2018. The band’s influences are diverse, ranging from Teenage Fanclub, Lou Reed and The Kinks to The Wedding Present, Status Quo and The La’s. The band also recently shared a series of demos (from 2016), called ‘Intense Whirlwind’.

The ‘Paving The Way’ single is out now, available exclusively via Bandcamp. The full ‘Paving the Way’ album will be released on September 15 for download and on limited edition vinyl and CD. It can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp. The album will also be available via other fine digital outlets, including Spotify and Apple Music.

ALBUM TRACKLIST

01 Fading Star

02 She’s Going to Mars

03 Damn Tired

04 The Yellow Bird of Fortune

05 Far From Home

06 Dream Undream

07 Paving the Way

08 We’ve Really Got a Good Thing Going

09 Say it with a Smile

10 Tall Tale Teller

11 The Time of Our Lives

12 The Ballad of Caroline and Walter

CREDITS

All songs written by Dave Stewart except ‘Damn Tired’ and ‘Say it with a Smile’, which were written by Jess Tuthill

Recorded, engineered, mixed and mastered by Josh McCrohan at Creative Control Studio in Bracknell

Produced by Dave Stewart and Josh McCrohan

Bex Crossland sang, played the ukulele, piano and tambourine.

Greg Forys played bass.

David Heath played the drums.

Dave Stewart sang, played the ukulele, shaker and tambourine.

Jess Tuthill sang and played the ukulele.

Richard Vanryne played trumpet on ‘The Yellow Bird of Fortune’ and ‘Say it with a Smile’.

The choir on ‘The Time of Our Lives’: Ben Ash, Nicola Blair, Jude Brindley, Dawn Challis, Chris Clements, Anna Freshwater, James Gildersleve, Jason Helmore, Ruth Horbury, Alison Hull, Jane Jones, Stella Murphy, Barbara O’Donovan, Frances Osang, Zoe Robinson, Helen Savidge, Chris Taylor, Jayne Tricker, Alan Turner.

Front cover photo by Liz Pearmain

Keep up with Rocket Kings

Bandcamp | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

L’ALCHIMISTA NON percepisce ed è contraria ai finanziamenti pubblici (anche il 5 per mille). La sua forza sono iscrizioni e contributi donati da chi ci ritiene utile.