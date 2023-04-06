Brazilian Garage Punk-Blues Duo JESUS AND THE GROUPIES Drop New Video Single “Hot Grill” w/ Kurt Wolf of Pussy Galore

Brazilian garage punk-blues duo, Marco Butcher and Luis Tissot (aka Jesus & The Groupies) have just released a video single for “Hot Grill” off their frenetic new album Insomnia, (Mandinga Records)

The video was filmed by Harry Stafford and features Kurt Wolf from Pussy Galore providing visual context to the duo’s dissonant aural assault which blends trash blues with electronica, punk, and experimental rock.

Insomnia is the fifth Jesus and The Groupies album and it came out of a very experimental phase for many reasons. The pandemic meant nobody could be in the same room at the same time, so the idea that one could literally go anywhere with music became a kind of therapy. The old electronica effects long forgotten by the masses found a way back to life with Jesus and The Groupies and became a challenge to try to extract the best out of the worst technology available. Imagine a place where Hip Hop meets garage punk and all kinds of loud and renegade music that some kid out there could think is really cool. Old plastic Keyboards scooped from Goodwill meet a very old second-hand jazz kit drumset with guitars that sounds like they came straight out of an amp that was left outside on a rainy day, then tossed down the stairs for good measure.

12 songs that will tell you a little of the times we’re living and how Luis and Marco managed to circumvent obstacles in this crazy world we live in and tune into the music. Who knows? Some people would say it’s just noise but they call it Insomnia!

Luis Tissot: guitars Keyboard and loops

Marco Butcher: guitars, vocals drums and loops.

