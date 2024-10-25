The Persian Leaps – Jeane

Power pop / indie rock outfit The Persian Leaps presents their new single ‘Jeane’, released via Land Ski Records. This propulsive and addictive rendition of one of The Smiths’ lesser known tracks celebrates the band’s colossal body of work and the impact it has had on so many people. Originally released in 1983 as the B-side to ‘This Charming Man’ on 7-inch vinyl, it would later be re-released in several formats in 1992.

Based in Minneapolis, The Persian Leaps surrounds principal songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Drew Forsberg, who wrote solo under that name for years before finally assembled a band in 2012. Steadily serving up 90s college rock-inspired compositions, their distinct sound is cleverly built on a magnetic alternative rock foundation.

“This cover of ‘Jeane’ is my tribute to The Smiths, who have been an important influence on me since 1985. I never took guitar lessons, but I did buy a ‘Meat Is Murder’ songbook and learn to play the songs as best I could. Without the Smiths, The Persian Leaps would still exist, but we’d sound very different, with less jangle and happier lyrics,” says Drew Forsberg.

“Despite being a huge fan of The Smiths since 1985, I’d never actually heard ‘Jeane’ until 5-10 years ago. The song blew me away. It’s not unusual to track down a rarity or B-side and find it interesting if underwhelming, but ‘Jeane’ felt to me like an essential Smiths song that’s been unfairly overlooked. It also sounds unfinished to me – as though with a few more takes and some production love, it could have been an A-side. I’d always wanted to cover a Smiths song and “Jeane” felt like one I could put my own mark on and perhaps even introduce to people who don’t know the original.”

This single follows The Persian Leaps’ widely acclaimed ‘Machines for Living’ EP (2022) and the ‘Drone Etiquette’ album (2021).

The Leaps got off on the right foot with their 2013 debut ‘Praise Elephants’ EP, described by NME Magazine as “celestial guitar jangle”. They then released an EP every autumn until 2017, delivering one perfect power pop cocktail after another – from 2014’s sophomore ‘Drive Drive Delay’ EP to their fifth ‘Bicycle Face’ EP. Following the massive 2018 anthology ‘Pop That Goes Crunch’, the Leaps’ return as a studio project, releasing the ‘Electrical Living’ LP in 2019 and the ‘Smiling Lessons’ EP in 2020 as a duo together with Jon Hunt.

‘Jeane’ is out now and available across online platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, where The Persian Leaps’ rich back catalogue can also be explored.

CREDITS

Drew Forsberg – Vocals, guitars, keyboards, bass, drum programming

Recorded by August Ogren, The Terrarium

Mixed by Neil Weir, Blue Bell Knoll

Mastered by Bruce Templeton, Microphonic Mastering

Cover art by Jon Hunt

Photos by Rouse Productions

Written by Johnny Marr and Steven Patrick Morrissey (BMI)

Originally performed and recorded by the Smiths [Rough Trade, 1983]

