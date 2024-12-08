Pink Turns Blue – Black Swan (But I Know There is More to Life)

Iconic post-punk band Pink Turns Blue has announced that their new ‘Black Swan’ album will be released in February on limited edition vinyl, CD and digitally via Orden Records. Ahead of that, they present ‘Black Swan (But I Know There Is More to Life)’, the only ballad on the album, this song offers ample fruit for thought. Delving into profound questions about existence, it reflects on life’s purpose and the beauty of the world.

After 2021’s widely acclaimed ‘Tainted’ album, the companion ‘Tainted Tour 2022′ EP and successful American and European tours with often-sold-out concerts, the Berliners’ new studio album will be followed by their ‘Black Swan’ tour, which sees them visit clubs through Germany in April.

This new collection is aptly named ‘Black Swan’, a term used for an unexpected event that, in retrospect, is rationalized as if one could have prepared for it.

Formed in 1985 in the first generation of gothic rock and named after a Hüsker Dü song, Pink Turn Blue’s debut album ‘If Two Worlds Kiss’ advanced the darkwave sub-genre while becoming a seminal post-punk album. Emerging from the fear and uncertainty of a divided Cold War Germany and inspired by Joy Division, The Sound and The Chameleons, they have since released a dozen full-length LPs and have become known for their trademark blend of post-punk, alternative rock and new wave.

Today made up of Mic Jogwer (vocals, guitar), Paul Richter (drums) and Luca Sammuri (bass), Pink Turns Blue has achieved pretty much everything an indie band could wish for – Album of the Year (Byte FM), Best Album of 2021 (Post-Punk.com), singles reaching number 1 in the German Alternative Charts and Indie Disco Top 40, excellent reviews in worldwide music press, well attended and sold-out club concerts spanning from Los Angeles to Yerevan.

“This first single is about pondering your goals in life. In the end, you will review what you have done with the time you were given. If you think the purpose was to enjoy life – did you do that? If you think your purpose was to be good and make the real world a better place – did you really try? If you think life doesn’t make any sense at all – why did you act like you did? Some encounters and events leave an impression, while others made you aware of the beauty and the wonders this world,” says Mic Jogwer.

“Maybe the only thing that really makes you wonder whether there is something divine at all is LOVE. So, did you make efforts to find or give love to someone special, your partner, your parents, kids, or someone in need? Is it good to be good? Is it important to search for something deeper? Or am I just hopeless? Am I trying too hard?”

L’ALCHIMISTA NON percepisce ed è contraria ai finanziamenti pubblici (anche il 5 per mille). La sua forza sono iscrizioni e contributi donati da chi ci ritiene utile.