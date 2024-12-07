Sabatta – How To Get Even

To kick off 2024, London-based alternative-psychedelic rock artist Sabatta presents the single ‘Take You There’, a special rollout for rock lovers! Unashamed and unabashed, Yinka lets his guitar rip in a similar vein to Van Halen’s ‘Eruption’ with the soul-wrenched vibes of Hendrix. This powerhouse song packs more rock and roll integrity into just a few minutes than many offer in an entire album. Breathe it in! This song is lifted from his new album ‘How To Get Even’ (out now via Blackfriars Entertainment).

Revolving around guitarist and songwriter Yinka Oyewole, who was raised in Essex and is of Nigerian lineage, Sabatta crafts a raw and individual sound with spiky guitar and an inimitable voice, like a mix of Hendrix, QOTSA and early Red Hot Chili Peppers, strained through the sieve of South London. It’s no wonder with musical influences ranging from Curtis Mayfield, Prince, Tupac and Hendrix to Bad Brains, Thin Lizzy, Parliament / Funkadelic and Black Sabbath.

“‘Take You There’ is an “extraterrestrial blues riff fest, a 2-minute instrumental cosmic slop with furious guitar antics,” says Yinka. “I wanted this album to be authentic from start to finish to the spirit of Sabatta. Anyone who’s seen Sabatta live knows there’ll be points in the show, sometimes at the start and elsewhere in the set where I just left to fly on the guitar – I improvise and basically let the spirit take me and let the guitar howl, growl and scream – outside of song. This single is kind of like henresing that energy for 2 mins. If you love this genre of music, you’ll love this tune!

Earlier, Sabatta also released the groove-laden singles ‘Get Over Yourself’ and ”Get Your Shit Together’. From the opening drum rolls of the album’s first track ‘Something’ to the lilting final notes of album closer ‘Small VIctories’, ‘How To Get Even’ is a bit like sitting in a South London dive bar with singer/guitarist , setting the world to rights until the sun comes up. The chorus of the opener defiantly announces ‘I can’t be something you want that I know I’m not!’, a sentiment that runs throughout the album, explored against the backdrop of a raw, spiky guitar sound and inimitable voice.

He shares, “While songs like ‘To Love Me Is To Know Me’, ‘Not Today’ and the title track ‘How To Get Even’ show a defiant and indomitable spirit, ‘Plugged In’ and ‘Here I Go Again’ respectively celebrate the importance of living in the moment and finding new love. Back-to-back tracks ‘Blood, Sweat and Tears’ and ‘Get Over Yourself’ are almost like a yin and yang to each other, the former acknowledging struggle and the latter warning not to take it all too personal. ‘Get Your Shit Together’ is a mantra we all need to hear sometimes, while ‘One Chance’ is a deeper, darker tale of survival.”

Produced and mixed by Oyewole, this album was recorded by Alex Franklinos at Shrunken Heads Studio (King Krule, Ghostpoet, Songdog, Domino Records) and mastered at London’s EC Mastering (Sony, Universal, BBC).

Yinka Oyewole began making noise with Sabatta’s debut album ‘Middle Of the Night’ in 2015, their sound compared to Hendrix and QOTSA, but with an edge like Bad Brains and The Clash, the album’s lead single ‘Politician’ garnered national play on BBC 6 Music, setting the band off touring nationally.

The ‘How To Get Even’ album is out now, available from all fine digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, with a CD release anticipated later this spring.

TRACK LIST

01. Something

02. Get Your Shit Together

03. To Love Me Is To Know Me

04. Plugged In

05. Blood Sweat and Tears

06. Get Over Yourself

07. Not Today

08. Take You There

09. Here I Go Again

10. How To Get Even

11. One Chance To Be Free

12. Small Victories

CREDITS

Music & lyrics by Yinka Oyewole

Recorded by Alex Franklinos at Shrunken Heads Studio, London

Produced & mixed by Yinka Oyewole for Blackfriars Entertainment

Mastered by Aaron McIntosh at EC Mastering, London

Yinka Oyewole – guitar, vocals, bass

Adam Frederick Jacques – drums

Cover artwork by Tilt Designs

Artist photography by Marisa Knight

‘Get Over Yourself’ video shot & directed by Rodney Victor Williams

Co-directed by Yinka Oyewole

Edited by Alan Schaaf for Otter Studios

Filmed on location in Borough, South-East London

Aaron Scars – bass (video)

Sebastian Fernandez – drums (video)

Location manager – Art Terry

