Massive Attack give Emily Breeze’s Ageing Party Girl a makeover with Daddy G Remix

Massive Attack’s Daddy G has acclompished a club remix of Bristol-based songwriter Emily Breeze’s recent single ‘Confessions of an Ageing Party Girl’ which issued on March 3rd 2023.

Speaking about his decision to remix the single, Grant Marshall (Daddy G) explained, “I’ve always loved Emily Breeze’s music, not only is she a super talent but she is also from Bristol. When I asked her if I could remix one of her tracks I was chuffed when she agreed.”

“Daddy G is the walking embodiment of the Bristol sound. The intersection of Dub Reggae, Hip Hop, Punk and Dance music which conjures images of dark dancefloors and inner city bedsits is something that has never really left Bristol and it was a thrill to hear my song “Confessions of an Ageing Party Girl” teleported into that space. I used to live on the same street as Daddy G and he would smile and wave from his Orange VW van. I would never have dreamed when I used to listen to Massive Attack as a teenager that one of the founding members alongside his amazing writing/production partner Stew Jackson (Robot Club) would remix one of my songs. It’s an honour,“ exclaims Emily.

The original single ‘Confessions of an Ageing Party Girl’ was taken from Emily’s second album ‘Rapture’ which was released on February 10th 2023 via Sugar Shack Records.

